Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL Season Preview

Sean McVay leads the show as the Rams aim for another Super Bowl run with Matt Stafford and Kyren Williams.

The Los Angeles Rams were one whisker away from being blown out of the race for the playoffs in the 2024 season. Instead, they came back strongly and won their division for the first time since the Super Bowl-winning season in 2021. Sean McVay’s side has made slow starts a habit at this point. Last season, a mix of injuries and bad performances impacted their season as their record was 1-4 after 5 games.

After the bye week, key players returned, and the seasoned coach worked his magic as the team went on a winning run. They won nine out of twelve games to finish the season with a record of 10-7. It matched the previous season’s record as well.

However, the NFC West was decided by their better strength of victory over the Seattle Seahawks after their records were all square. They won the wildcard round against the Vikings convincingly. However, they couldn’t go past the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. In a tightly contested game, they lost 22-28 as the Eagles later admitted that they were pushed to the limit by the Rams.

This season, the management decided to move away from a well-celebrated player. The core from the previous season is set to return, but the team has a lot on hand to repeat their Super Bowl winning heroics from 2021. McVay hopes that his workhorses Matt Stafford, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams have one more top-class season in them.