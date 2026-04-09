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Liverpool 'lucky' to only lose 2-0 to PSG as Arne Slot issues damning verdict on Champions League quarter-final performance
Slot admits Reds were 'lucky'
Liverpool endured a bruising night in the French capital as Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain side controlled proceedings from start to finish. Goals from the hosts left the Premier League leaders reeling, and Slot was under no illusions regarding the gulf in quality displayed on the night. The Dutchman acknowledged that the scoreline could have been far more damaging had the Ligue 1 champions been more clinical in front of goal.
Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Slot offered his thoughts on the 90 minutes. "If you reflect on the whole game I think we are lucky with only losing 2-0," the Liverpool boss admitted. "The first goal felt hard. I think it was very good for us we are still in the tie, we can bring them to Anfield and we know how good Anfield can be for us."
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Tactical struggles against PSG press
Slot pointed to his side's inability to execute their pressing game as a primary reason for the defeat. While Liverpool attempted to disrupt the hosts' rhythm, the technical quality of the PSG midfielders allowed them to bypass the press with ease, leaving the Premier League side exposed in transition. When asked if his team had created enough opportunities to change the outcome, Slot said: "Yes and no, yes because we want to create much more chances, no because there was not a lot to create for us We tried many times to get them high, but they were able to play through us when we went man-to-man. I think that happened in the second half as well. There were a few times with players in promising positions."
Why did Slot leave Salah on the bench?
One of the biggest talking points of the evening was the absence of Mohamed Salah from the pitch. Despite Liverpool trailing and needing a goal to boost their prospects for the return leg, the Egyptian superstar remained an unused substitute while the likes of Alexander Isak returned to action as part of a quadruple change. Slot revealed that the decision was based on tactical necessity to prioritise defensive stability in the closing stages. “In last part of game it was more about surviving than us having a chance to score," he said. "You never know, as last season we scored five minutes before the end through Harvey Elliott when I took Mo off. We had 20-25 minutes defending in the box, I think it’s better to save his energy for the games coming up in the coming weeks.”
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Anfield hope remains for the return
Despite the lacklustre display, the fact that the deficit remains at just two goals gives Liverpool a glimmer of hope for the return leg on. The Reds have a storied history of overturning deficits on Merseyside, and Slot is banking on the atmosphere of the stadium to bridge the clear gap in quality seen in Paris. They must now find a way to overhaul the deficit next week or face elimination from Europe's elite competition. However, they must first turn their attention back to domestic matters as they host Fulham in the Premier League.