Boo who? Liverpool star Joe Gomez admits jeers from own supporters ‘hurt’ as talk of fractured dressing room at Anfield is addressed

As the longest-serving player in the current squad, Gomez is better placed than most to understand the shifting moods of the Anfield faithful. The versatile defender didn't hide his disappointment after a section of the crowd turned on the team during and after the disappointing 1-1 draw against a struggling Chelsea side. The result leaves Arne Slot's men still needing a win from their final two games to secure a top-five finish.

Addressing the vocal discontent, Gomez revealed the impact it has on the veteran members of the team. “We feel it. It's the last thing we want. For us older boys who have experienced so many good times here, it does hurt. If it didn't then you shouldn't still be here. We want to make it right. I understand the frustration, yeah, 100%. We’ve all said on record a few times this year we know this is not where we want to be and the position we want to be in. We understand it. I hope you could see the urgency that we want to win," said the England international.







