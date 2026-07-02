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Lionesses prospect Erica Parkinson signs for two-time NWSL champions North Carolina Courage as whirlwind year continues following first senior England call-up
Official: Parkinson signs for NWSL giants
Born in Singapore, to a Japanese mother and an English father, Parkinson was eligible to play for four different teams at international level, having also moved to Portugal when she was just 10 years old. She chose England, though, and has spent most of her young career out of the limelight in the nation she represents, because it has all unfolded abroad.
That all changed in March, when Wiegman named the then-17-year-old in her senior squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Iceland. In the months since, speculation about what could be next in her career has only increased, with rumours regarding a move to the NWSL circulating for a while now.
Those finally came to fruition this week, with Parkinson unveiled by the North Carolina Courage, the two-time NWSL champions and three-time Shield winners who also have two NWSL Challenge Cups in their trophy cabinet. The 18-year-old has signed a contract through to the end of the 2029 season, with a club option for 2030, and will wear the No.19 shirt.
- Katie Schroeck/North Carolina Courage
Explained: Why Parkinson chose North Carolina Courage
Speaking upon the announcement of the move, Parkinson said: "From the first moment I spoke to [the club], I thought they were a very organised club. They had a very good plan for me and it was something that aligned with what I look for as a player. I think the playing style and, from the games that I’ve watched, the way the team likes to attack, it’s something that I align myself with a lot. I think they are really exciting on the pitch so that’s something maybe I can add to as well. Then, overall, I’ve heard a lot of great things about the culture."
Ceri Bowley, the Courage's chief soccer officer, added: "Erica is one of the most exciting young midfield talents in world football, combining outstanding technical quality with an exceptional mentality and a relentless desire to improve. What impressed us most throughout our recruitment process wasn't just her ability on the ball, but her courage to play forward, her intelligence between the lines and the intensity she brings in every phase of the game. Despite her age, she demonstrates maturity beyond her years and has consistently shown she can influence matches at both ends of the pitch.
"Our ambition is to build a team capable of competing for championships while developing the next generation of elite players, and Erica embodies that vision. We believe our environment, coaching and style of play will provide the ideal platform for her continued development and we're excited to support her journey as she takes the next step in her career. We're thrilled that Erica has chosen the Courage and we look forward to seeing the impact she'll make both now and in the years ahead."
Who is Erica Parkinson?
Parkinson moved to Portugal when her older brother was scouted to play in the Porto academy. There, after time with FC Foz, Leixoes and Benfica, the teenager made a name for herself with Valadares Gaia, who granted her a debut in Liga BPI, the Portuguese top-flight, at the age of 15.
At the end of the following season, Parkinson was named Best Young Player in the league's annual awards and she was able to carry that form into the 2025-26 campaign, to earn that first Lionesses call-up. That honour came after a rapid rise through the England youth set-up. After being part of England's Under-17 World Cup squad in late 2024, Parkinson started 2025 in the U19s and ended it with the U23s.
Despite being one of the youngest players in the latter's squad, the creative midfielder still managed to stand out, with her ability to pick up pockets of space and her direct approach when picking up the ball complemented by how dangerous she is in possession. With an eye for goal plus great vision and passing range, Parkinson is a goal-scoring and creative threat, but one who also works hard off the ball.
That will be music to the ears of fans of the North Carolina Courage, with the team struggling to create too many chances so far this season, despite sitting in the NWSL play-off spots after 11 games.
- Katie Schroeck/North Carolina Courage
Growing trend: Another young English talent moves to NWSL
Parkinson has shown all those qualities in the Portuguese league and in the England youth teams. Now, she has to step up another level and show them in the NWSL, one of the best leagues in the world. Fortunately, it is also one of the best leagues in the world when it comes to giving opportunities to young players, something that is starting to become well-known abroad as well.
The 18-year-old is the latest on a growing list of England prospects moving to the United States, with former West Ham defender Anouk Denton and Manchester United academy product Keira Barry both joining Bay FC at the start of the year. Laila Harbert, the Arsenal youngster, is also being heavily linked with a move to the San Diego Wave this summer.
Lauryn Thompson, the England Under-20 international, is also on the Courage's roster and is a player that Parkinson is particularly excited to play alongside at club level, after forging a good connection with the Young Lionesses. "We’ve been speaking about playing at the same club for a really long time now, probably three or four years, so for this opportunity to come about, it’s such a coincidence, really," she said. "We have really good chemistry on the pitch - me as a midfielder, her as a winger. We really like to play together. We enjoy sharing all these experiences, on and off the pitch, so it’s just a new chapter where we can continue to make new memories. I’m excited."