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Lionel Scaloni addresses his Argentina future in wake of World Cup final loss to Spain
Emotional breakdown in New Jersey
In the immediate aftermath of the narrow defeat at the MetLife Stadium, Scaloni struggled to contain his emotions, eventually breaking into tears and cutting his press conference short.
Despite the disappointment of failing to retain the crown won in 2022, the manager took a moment to reflect on a historic tenure that saw the Albiceleste claim four major trophies since 2018.
Speaking to the media while fighting back tears, the manager hinted that a decision regarding his long-term tenure has already been weighed up. He noted that although he intends to honour his current deal, the path forward remains unclear. "I have an idea of what I want to do, I will fulfill the contract and then I'll see. The truth is that I feel the need to think, because I don’t know if something this big can be done again."
- AFP
The challenge of squad renewal
One of the primary factors weighing on Scaloni is the inevitable ageing of the core group that has formed the backbone of his success. Key figures such as Lionel Messi, Nicolas Otamendi, and Rodrigo De Paul have been central to the squad's identity, but a four-year wait for the next World Cup would necessitate a massive overhaul.
"For it to continue, a lot of things are needed, especially to reset, to once again form a group like this one, which will be difficult to form again, and it hurts my soul," the coach confessed.
This sentiment suggests that the mental and emotional toll of rebuilding from scratch may be the deciding factor.
History of doubt and fatigue
This is not the first time Scaloni has publicly questioned his continuity. In November 2023, following a historic victory over Brazil at the Maracana, he sent shockwaves through the Argentine camp by stating he needed time to think because "the bar is very high" and "it is complicated to keep winning."
While he eventually signed a contract extension until December 2026, those previous doubts stemmed from professional exhaustion and taxing negotiations with the Argentine Football Association.
The situation now feels more definitive, as the manager openly discussed the end of a "wonderful" era. Before leaving the stadium, he managed to provide a slightly more composed outlook on the coming months, even as the end appeared in sight.
- AFP
A final talk with Tapia
The manager is now scheduled to hold a meeting with the President of the AFA, Claudio 'Chiqui' Tapia, to discuss the transition plan for the national team. Scaloni was adamant that he would not walk away immediately, as he intends to see out the remainder of his contractual obligations through the end of the year.
Reflecting on the match itself, where Argentina failed to register a shot on target until extra time, Scaloni remained proud of his squad's effort against a dominant Spanish side. "I already cried my heart out in the locker room. Grateful to this group; they were warriors," he stated.
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