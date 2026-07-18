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Lionel Messi's final dance? Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni responds to retirement rumours ahead of World Cup final clash with Spain
Scaloni leaves Messi decision in the captain's hands
Argentina head into the World Cup final against Spain with growing speculation over whether Messi will make his final international appearance. Speaking at a press conference in New York City on Friday, Scaloni admitted he has no indication of what his captain plans to do after the tournament.
The uncertainty comes despite another outstanding campaign from the 39-year-old. Messi has scored eight goals and provided four assists, sharing top spot in the Golden Boot race with France's Kylian Mbappe. He also inspired Argentina's 2-1 semi-final victory over England with another decisive display.
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Scaloni refuses to predict Messi's future
With retirement rumours dominating the build-up to Sunday's final, Scaloni was asked whether he expected Messi to continue representing Argentina. The 2022 World Cup-winning coach made it clear the decision belongs entirely to his captain.
"What do I know? Ask him," Scaloni said with a chuckle. "I don’t have the faintest idea, to be honest. He doesn’t stop surprising us."
Scaloni praises his squad
The Argentina boss also reflected on the achievements of his squad ahead of the final, revealing he had spoken to the players to thank them for their sustained success over recent years.
"It's very difficult to do this. They've achieved things that back in the day were totally unthinkable. I told them yesterday that they had done something unbelievable and that I was deeply thankful," he admitted.
"My whole staff and myself will be thankful forever. It wasn't easy to get to this stage of the World Cup and compete for so many years at this level, so I think this is wonderful. I hope we win, but if we don't, this journey was unbelievable and an example for everyone. I hope it will help our people and our country."
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One more step towards World Cup glory
Argentina now face Spain with another World Cup title at stake. Whether it proves to be Messi's final appearance for his country or simply the next chapter in his international career remains unknown, but all attention will be on the captain as he attempts to lead Argentina to another major triumph.
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