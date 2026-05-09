'No doubt' - Lionel Messi picks Lamine Yamal as his heir as Argentina hero says Barcelona sensatiion is 'the best' around

Barcelona icon Messi has left fans in no doubt about who he believes is the premier talent in world football today, singling out Yamal as the best of his generation. The 18-year-old winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Camp Nou, even taking over the iconic No. 10 shirt that Messi once made his own during his historic spell in Catalonia.

Speaking at an Adidas event this week, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was full of praise for the La Masia graduate. Messi said: "There is a new generation of footballers who are very good and who have many years ahead of them, but if I have to choose one because of age, for what he has done so far and for the future he may have, he is Lamine. There’s no doubt, for me he’s the best."