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How Barcelona knew that wonderkid Lamine Yamal shared ‘special’ qualities with GOAT Lionel Messi
Spotting a rare talent
According to SPORT, Javier Saviola has opened up about his first impressions of Yamal during his time as an assistant coach to Oscar Lopez for the Juvenil A side. That early promise materialised when Yamal made his La Liga debut on April 29, 2023, playing seven minutes in a 4-0 win over Real Betis. Drawing on his vast experience, Saviola noted that Yamal possessed a rare aura. "We saw Lamine as different from the rest, for example, in the way he covered ground. When you see players like Messi, whom I had the chance to watch when I was 12-13, you realise it right away, because you’ve been involved in football for a long time," Saviola explained.
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Managing a future superstar
While the teenager's technical ability was undeniable, the coaching staff at La Masia focused heavily on the psychological aspects of his rapid development. Their careful management has paid massive dividends, with the 18-year-old already amassing 151 appearances for Barcelona, registering 49 goals and 52 assists. Saviola emphasised that the priority was preparing him mentally for top-flight football. "We weren’t worried about his footballing ability, but rather how to manage him, because we knew that in the future he would have a great chance of making it into Barça’s first team," he admitted. "When such a young player shows something different, especially qualities that are rare at that age, you know there’s something special."
Xavi's influence and a golden era
The former forward highlighted the crucial role played by Xavi Hernandez in unleashing this golden generation. Under Xavi, Yamal began building a remarkable trophy cabinet, which now includes two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, a Copa del Rey, and a 2024 European Championship with Spain. He also claimed individual accolades like the 2025 TM-Player of the Season, and remarkably finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings behind Ousmane Dembele. "Alongside Yamal, there were also Hector Fort and two or three other players. It really was an exceptional process that even Xavi spotted straight away and asked us for references on him," Saviola stated, expressing immense pride in their rapid ascent.
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What next for Flick's Barcelona?
Looking ahead, Barcelona have a formidable foundation under Hansi Flick. Yamal has been devastating this season, prior to picking up an untimely injury, recording 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 matches across all competitions. Saviola praised the manager’s tactical discipline. "For a coach, this is spectacular, because he can choose any player and knows that they will all perform to the maximum," he concluded.