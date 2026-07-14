Lionel Messi's 'lucky charm' Ismail Elfath appointed to referee England vs Argentina World Cup semi-final

Intense focus now shifts to the extraordinary omen Elfath represents for Argentina, with Messi boasting a flawless 100 per cent winning record across five matches overseen by the two-time MLS Referee of the Year. This run famously includes Inter Miami’s dramatic 2023 Leagues Cup final triumph.

Furthermore, the official brings elite tournament pedigree to the clash, having featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he operated as the fourth official during the showpiece final between Argentina and France.