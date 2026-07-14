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Lionel Messi's 'lucky charm' Ismail Elfath appointed to referee England vs Argentina World Cup semi-final
American referee handed semi-final
Elfath has been appointed to referee the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina, which is scheduled to take place in Atlanta on Wednesday night. The American official will be assisted by compatriots Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins, while Italy's Maurizio Mariani will act as the fourth official. This appointment automatically ends any hope for English refereeing duo Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor, alongside Argentina's Facundo Tello, of officiating the final due to strict FIFA regulations regarding conflicts of interest.
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Messi lucky charm factor
Intense focus now shifts to the extraordinary omen Elfath represents for Argentina, with Messi boasting a flawless 100 per cent winning record across five matches overseen by the two-time MLS Referee of the Year. This run famously includes Inter Miami’s dramatic 2023 Leagues Cup final triumph.
Furthermore, the official brings elite tournament pedigree to the clash, having featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he operated as the fourth official during the showpiece final between Argentina and France.
Elfath overcomes career hurdles
This major assignment represents a remarkable milestone for Elfath, who came close to retirement after a serious knee injury during the 2024 Copa America required two operations and sidelined him for over a year. That resilience was forged early on, having emigrated from Casablanca to Texas aged 18 with just $200 to his name after winning a US government diversity visa lottery. The former Austin Lightning striker transitioned into refereeing full-time in 2011 after growing frustrated with the standard of local officiating, according tothe Telegraph.
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High tension showdown awaits
This blockbuster semi-final is poised to be a highly combustible affair given the deep-rooted historical and political rivalry between the two footballing nations. Elfath will need to maintain absolute control over proceedings, having already brandished eight yellow cards and one straight red card during the tournament so far. His handling of this encounter will serve as the ultimate litmus test before FIFA chiefs finalise their refereeing roster for the upcoming World Cup final.
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