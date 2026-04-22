Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Liam Rosenior SACKED! Blues axe head coach amid dire run of form as Brighton defeat proves to be final straw
Rosenior pays the price
Rosenior has paid the ultimate price for a terrible run of results that has seen Chelsea go into free fall down the standings. The thumping by Brighton has left them in seventh, seven points off the Champions League places and with their chances of qualifying for any form of European football under serious threat.
The passive nature of the performance on the south coast was particularly alarming, with Rosenior taking aim at his players after the game as he labelled the display "unacceptable" and "indefensible" during his post-match media duties.
- Getty Images
'Not a decision the club has taken lightly'
In a club statement on Wednesday, Chelsea said: "Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior. On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.
"This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. As the Club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment."
Historically bad run
The inexperienced Englishman has overseen a historically bad run, with the Blues beaten in five league matches in a row and failing to score a single goal in the process for the first time in 114 years. The five-game losing streak is their longest since November 1993. Chelsea's last goals and victory came way back on March 4 when they secured an impressive win at Aston Villa, and they have slipped to 13th in the Premier League form table since Rosenior was named as Enzo Maresca's replacement in January
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Chelsea?
First-team coach Calum McFarlane - who served as Chelsea's stand-in head coach after Maresca was sacked - has stepped into the role on an interim basis once again until the end of the season. The timing of the decision is interesting, with Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against in-form Leeds looming for the Blues.
Reports in France claim the west Londoners have already spoken with outgoing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola about replacing Rosenior, following the news that he will leave the Cherries when his contract expires at the end of the season.