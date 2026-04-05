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Liam Rosenior impressed by captain Cole Palmer after handing armband to Chelsea star amid Enzo Fernandez debacle
Palmer leads the Blues in FA Cup rout
With regular skipper Reece James sidelined by injury and Fernandez absent following his recent disciplinary fallout, Rosenior turned to the England superstar to lead the side. Palmer, making his 123rd appearance for the club, may not have found the back of the net himself, but his influence was felt throughout the contest. He played a pivotal role in the third goal, forcing Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel into an own goal just before the interval, as Chelsea cruised into the semi-finals. Rosenior claimed the decision to promote Palmer was a reflection of the player's status within the current squad hierarchy.
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Rosenior explains the captaincy logic
Speaking after the dominant display at Stamford Bridge, Rosenior was quick to justify his selection, highlighting that leadership manifests in various forms on the football pitch. The head coach believes that Palmer’s technical courage makes him a natural figurehead for a team currently in transition. "I think it's a natural step for Cole where he is in his career," Rosenior explained. "He shows leadership. You have different types of leadership. You have players who talk, who organise."
The manager elaborated on why Palmer's specific style of play fits the mould of a captain in his tactical system. "What Cole does and where he leads is he's so brave and he'll take the ball on the pitch. And if he makes a mistake, he'll take the ball and be positive again. That reflects what I want in this team. I felt Cole led the team magnificently in the game today."
Leading by example in the transition
While Palmer is often celebrated for his individual brilliance and game-winning moments, Rosenior was particularly impressed by the 23-year-old’s commitment to the dirty work of the game. The Blues boss noted that both Palmer and Joao Pedro set the tone for the rest of the team through their defensive contributions, even when the scoreline suggested they could afford to relax.
When asked how Palmer had reacted to being told he was captain against Port Vale, Rosenior replied: "Cole is happy about it. Cole is a player in big moments who can win you games. But if you watch the game today with Cole or with Joao, they are tracking back, they are chasing back into their own box. Pedro was making tackles in his own box. You have to go back to basics. I felt the players in terms of the fundamentals of the game today were very, very good and Cole led by example."
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Spark needed to save Chelsea's season?
The convincing win over Port Vale secures Chelsea's progression in the FA Cup, but attention fast returns to the Premier League where a far more rigorous test awaits. The Blues are preparing for a massive clash against Manchester City, where the leadership qualities Rosenior praised will be tested to the limit. With Fernandez’s status still under a cloud, Palmer may well be required to lead the side again against his former employers. As the season enters its most critical phase, having a talisman who is willing to do the "ugly side" of the game could be the key to Chelsea's success.