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Ambassador Lamine Yamal! Barcelona and Spain sensation turns champion for childrens' rights to play football in new UNICEF role
A historic appointment for the teenage star
Yamal is no longer just a phenom on the pitch; he is now a global advocate for the next generation. At just 18 years of age, the Barcelona winger has been appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, making him one of the youngest individuals in history to hold such a prestigious title. The announcement synchronises with the International Day of Play, a date dedicated to recognizing play as a fundamental right for every child’s cognitive and physical growth.
The appointment serves as a testament to Yamal's meteoric rise from the streets of Rocafonda to the pinnacle of world football. By taking on this role, the Spain international follows in the footsteps of legendary figures who have used their sporting influence to drive social change. For Yamal, this is more than just a title; it is a personal mission rooted in his own upbringing and his journey through the ranks of professional football.
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Yamal speaks on the power of play
Reflecting on his new responsibility, the Barcelona star shared his deep personal connection to the cause. “I am incredibly proud to become a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador,” Yamal stated. “Growing up, all I had was a family, a ball, a park, and a dream. Playing football gave me structure, a sense of belonging, and hope for the future. I know how important it is for children to have a safe place to play, so that they can simply enjoy being children, discovering the world, imagining, and growing.”
He continued by highlighting the stark reality facing many youths today: “Yet millions of children around the world are growing up without safe spaces to play. When children are denied the chance to play, they miss out on opportunities to build skills, make friends, and imagine a brighter future.” These words underscore the player's commitment to ensuring that his influence benefits those who lack the opportunities he was afforded during his development at La Masia.
Strengthening the Barcelona and UNICEF bond
This partnership is not a standalone event but rather a reinforcement of the long-standing relationship between FC Barcelona, the Barça Foundation, and UNICEF. The two organisations have worked side-by-side for nearly two decades, a collaboration that has become a core pillar of the Catalan club’s identity. Yamal’s selection is a natural progression of his existing work, as he has been active in UNICEF awareness campaigns targeting younger audiences since early 2024.
In his expanded capacity, Yamal will focus his efforts on promoting children's rights in regions affected by humanitarian crises, natural disasters, and ongoing conflicts. By leveraging his massive social media presence and his status as a role model for millions of young fans, he aims to bring global attention to the millions of children currently living without access to basic recreational facilities or safe environments.
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Breaking records on and off the pitch
Yamal continues to break boundaries at a pace rarely seen in the modern game. While he has already established himself as a vital component of Hansi Flick’s Barcelona squad and a certain starter for the Spanish national team, this off-field achievement elevates his status to that of a true global icon. He is no longer viewed solely through the lens of goals and assists, but as a leader capable of representing institutional values on the world stage.
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