Lamine Yamal throws Jude Bellingham's words back at him with cheeky dig at Real Madrid star after Barcelona's Clasico win

Taking to his Instagram story, Yamal posted a video of himself celebrating Torres' clinching goal from the stands. The 18-year-old, who is currently racing to be fit for Spain’s World Cup campaign, captioned the footage 'talk is cheap', punctuated with a series of crying-with-laughter emojis. This was not a random choice of words, but a direct call back to a previous exchange.

The post was quickly amplified by teammate Gavi, who reposted the story while adding a 'talking' emoji. The coordinated social media activity suggests that the Barcelona dressing room had not forgotten the comments made by their Madrid counterparts earlier in the campaign, turning the title celebrations into a moment of personal vindication for Yamal.

instagram/lamineyamal



