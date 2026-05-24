Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Kylian Mbappe achieves feat only matched by Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in the last 38 years

Real Madrid’s final match of the season was also marked by emotional farewells at the Santiago Bernabeu. Dani Carvajal received a standing ovation during his final appearance for the club, while David Alaba also said goodbye after his spell in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe’s individual success arrived during what many viewed as a disappointing campaign by Madrid’s standards. The club struggled to consistently reach top form, which made them fail to win any title this season. Even so, the France captain’s back-to-back Pichichi trophies reinforced his status as one of world football’s elite forwards and a central figure in Los Blancos’ long-term plans.