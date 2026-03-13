Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard get overlooked as Kyle Walker reveals his top five England team-mates after announcing international retirement

When tasked with narrowing his team-mates down to a final five, Walker prioritised longevity and tournament impact. "The top five England players that I played with, in no particular order? Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane, for sure," Walker told England Football. He then turned his focus to the defensive unit that defined the Southgate era, adding: "I think John Stones has got to be in there, so I'm going to put John and Harry Maguire both in, because I think they've been a rock in the defence for all the best tournaments when we've obviously gone and achieved great things." For his final spot, he chose a specialist: "Jordan Pickford has been unbelievable too, so I think as he's a keeper, I’d put Jordan in there."