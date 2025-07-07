This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025Getty Images Entertainment
Abhinav Sharma

Kevin Durant traded to Houston Rockets as part of blockbuster, first-ever 7-team NBA trade

Mega 7-Team NBA Trade details revealed in full from historic Kevin Durant, Rockets deal

  • Durant is joining the Rockets as part of historic 7-team trade
  • It features the Suns, Rockets, Hawks, Nets, Warriors, Lakers & Timberwolves
  • Outside big-wigs such as Durant, Green & Gabriel, a lot draft picks moved around
