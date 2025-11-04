'Karma' - Mario Balotelli appears to take X-rated swipe at 'selfish' Patrick Vieira after Arsenal legend is sacked by Genoa

Ex-Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli is among those have welcomed a change in the dugout, with the 35-year-old watching on from afar after becoming a free agent in the summer of 2025. Taking to social media, the mercurial frontman said: “Karma is a b*tch”.

Balotelli went on to add, in an apparent dig at Vieira and his coaching team: “Now Genoa can finally focus on people who truly love the environment, the fans and the crest, and who deeply believe in the idea and the fact that Genoa deserves to be at the top. The great work done by Gilardino and Zangrillo has not been lost.”

After making a point of tagging Alberto Zangrillo, Alberto Gilardino and Vieira in his post, Balotelli continued: “It was just exploited selfishly and badly by those who came after, taking advantage of what they had built with hard work, respect and passion. They exploited the immense work of Gilardino and Zangrillo, their commitment and dedication to these colours, without really understanding their value. Now let’s focus on Genoa and the Genoese! Come on Genoa! Come on guys! I believed in you and I still do.”