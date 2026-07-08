Justin Bieber signs up for World Cup final half-time show with Shakira, Madonna and BTS

FIFA and Global Citizen have confirmed that Bieber is the latest heavyweight addition to the inaugural World Cup final half-time show on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Bieber joins an elite group of co-headliners that includes pop royalty Madonna and Shakira, as well as global sensations BTS. The show is being curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who continues his work as the international curator of the Global Citizen Festival. The inclusion of Bieber ensures that the first-ever mid-match spectacle will be one of the most-watched broadcasts in history.