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'One of the worst days of my life' - Jurgen Klopp reflects on World Cup slip-up with Julian Nagelsmann after replacing him as Germany coach
Klopp begins Germany role
Klopp has been confirmed as Germany's new head coach, succeeding Nagelsmann as the 13th man to take charge of the national team. The former Liverpool manager was presented by the German Football Association (DFB) in Frankfurt, and Klopp now faces the task of helping the four-time world champions return to the top of international football.
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Regret over Nagelsmann moment
One of the first topics Klopp addressed was his relationship with Nagelsmann following the World Cup, insisting there had been no contact between the pair since then. Speaking at a press conference, as quoted by Sky Sport, he said: "I've had no contact since the World Cup. I respect Julian Nagelsmann enormously. The day with the 'still' comment was one of the worst days of my life. I could have done without it, but it happened now. I wish Julian nothing but the best."
Klopp's controversial World Cup moment
Klopp had to apologise to Nagelsmann live on German TV during the World Cup. Speaking as a pundit during Germany's opening game against Curacao, Klopp had a slip of the tongue when he remarked: "Luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is still picking the team." The use of the word "still" caused controversy in his homeland.
After the game, Klopp said: "I’ve already found the most hated word of the year: ‘Still’. I could have punched myself in the face for that, but it was already too late and I was on TV. It just slipped out so casually and has absolutely no relevance."
Speaking to Naglesmann directly on air, Klopp said: "There’s one more thing I have to say… we still need to make time for this. We’re also informally part of the team, we’re absolutely on your side. What I’ve realized is: I’ll be 59 the day after tomorrow and I’m still an idiot. We are completely on your side, whatever you do. Nothing was intended to come of it to disrupt the process here."
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Focus turns to rebuilding
Klopp's immediate priority will be establishing connections with his players and shaping the foundations of his Germany squad. With his first spell as national team head coach now under way, the experienced coach is aiming to guide Germany back among the world's leading football nations after their shock elimination in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.
"I don't know what my daily routine will be like yet; I'm almost glad it doesn't start tomorrow," Klopp explained at Friday's press conference. "I live in Wiesbaden and will certainly be in Frankfurt often. I'll watch games in every country our players are in. I think it's more important to have more contact with the players than just watching them play. I'll try to get in touch with the players quickly."
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