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'Driving us crazy!' - Julian Nagelsmann accused of 'beating around the bush' with Germany players as ex-star sees 'disaster' ahead of World Cup
Neuer's return to the German national team
The expected return of Neuer to Germany’s squad for the World Cup has sparked debate despite widespread support for the veteran’s comeback based on his recent form. The 40-year-old is now set to reclaim a leading role ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
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Babbel labels communication a ‘disaster’
Former Germany international Babbel believes the issue is not Neuer’s inclusion itself, but the way Nagelsmann has managed the situation. Babbel argued that the uncertainty surrounding the pecking order has created unnecessary tension within the squad.
"The way he communicates is simply a disaster," Babbel said in an interview with ran. "This dithering from the very beginning is driving us crazy with our national coach. Because you want clear instructions, and every player feels the same way."
"Matthias Sammer is right that it's not a matter of personal preference, but that the best players have to go to the World Cup. But nobody can tell me that Nagelsmann only realized last week: 'Wow, Neuer's actually in really good form.'"
'Hats off to Baumann'
The biggest casualty appears to be Baumann, who had been strongly linked with a starting role after Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered an injury. Baumann now looks likely to serve as Neuer’s backup instead.
"Baumann has played over 500 Bundesliga matches and had a top season," said Babbe. "If I still don't have confidence in him, I'll know that beforehand, not just 14 days before the announcement. What happens if Neuer gets injured again? Then Baumann will be good enough, right? Nobody can take that seriously anymore."
"Hats off to Oli Baumann for still wanting to go to the World Cup and accepting it. I probably would have reacted differently and said: 'If you don't trust me, then you can do your damn thing on your own.'"
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Germany prepare for crucial World Cup campaign
Attention will now turn to Nagelsmann’s final squad selection and whether his decisions can stabilise the mood around the national team before the World Cup begins. In the tournament, Die Mannschaft is in Group E with Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.