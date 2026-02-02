Terrible luck for Marc-Andre ter Stegen! Barcelona loanee facing possible surgery after suffering serious injury just two games into Girona stay

What was supposed to be a career rehabilitation spell for Ter Stegen has turned into a nightmare scenario. having moved to Girona in the January window in search of regular first-team football, the German shot-stopper’s stint at the Estadi Montilivi has been cruelly cut short almost before it began.

The injury occurred during the recent clash against Real Oviedo and while initial pitch-side assessments suggested a standard muscle strain, Cadena SER and Radio Girona report that subsequent examinations have revealed a much bleaker picture. The injury to his hamstring is described as "more serious than initially feared," casting a dark cloud over his immediate future.

Ter Stegen had hoped to use this loan spell to prove his fitness and form after falling out of favour at Barcelona following Joan Garcia's signing in the summer. Instead, he now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with early prognoses suggesting an absence of two months or more. For a goalkeeper in his mid-30s, such setbacks are increasingly difficult to recover from, and the mood within the player’s camp is reportedly sombre as they await the final medical verdict.