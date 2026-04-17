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FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

'We went out on our shield' - Jude Bellingham speaks out over Real Madrid's controversial Champions League exit

J. Bellingham
Real Madrid
Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has broken his silence following Real Madrid's devastating Champions League elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich. The English midfielder took to social media to express his profound disappointment, acknowledging that the Spanish giants let their passionate fanbase down during a chaotic encounter marred by a controversial red card.

  • Champions League heartbreak for Los Blancos

    Bellingham was left to reflect on a chaotic Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena. Real Madrid have crashed out of the Champions League following a 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich, losing 4-3 on the night. The visitors suffered a sudden collapse after Eduardo Camavinga picked up a second yellow card for delaying a free-kick late on. Despite Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe putting on strong performances, the late dismissal blew the tight game open, allowing the German club to capitalise and end the visitors' European dreams.

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  • Bellingham sends emotional message to fans

    Taking to Instagram, the England international shared his raw feelings regarding the painful exit. He made sure to highlight the unwavering dedication of the supporters, whilst promising that better days lie ahead for the historic institution.

    In his heartfelt public statement, he wrote: "It wasn’t enough but we went out on our shield. Madridistas, we know we’ve let you down but we’re always grateful for your support. The good times, which you deserve, will come back. No other option but to finish this season as strong as possible. Hala Madrid."


  • A disastrous domestic campaign unfolds

    The European failure compounds what has been a thoroughly miserable season for the reigning champions. They already lost the Supercopa final 3-2 to Barcelona and crashed out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 against Albacete. Earlier in the campaign, Xabi Alonso departed his managerial role, prompting the hierarchy to appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as his replacement. However, the squad have not seen any substantial improvement under the former defender. They currently languish nine points behind fierce rivals Barcelona in La Liga's title race, with seven matches remaining to salvage their domestic pride.

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  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    What lies ahead for Real Madrid?

    Real Madrid have no time to dwell on their continental exit as they host Alaves on Tuesday. Trailing significantly in the league, the team have to secure maximum points to keep faint title hopes alive.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA