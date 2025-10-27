AFP
Jude Bellingham in hot water! Real Madrid star at risk of being hit with ban after repeating lewd Euro 2024 gesture after Clasico win
Bellingham makes lewd gesture after winning Clasico for Real Madrid
Bellingham played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s 2-1 triumph over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, contributing both a goal and an assist in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season in La Liga. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Madrid, only for Fermin Lopez to level for Barcelona before Bellingham struck just before half-time to restore Los Blancos’ lead — one that ultimately proved decisive.
However, celebrations took an unexpected turn when the England international was caught on camera making a lewd gesture, pointing toward his crotch while sticking out his tongue in front of supporters. The incident quickly spread across social media, drawing comparisons to the same gesture Bellingham made at Euro 2024 after scoring for England against Slovakia, for which UEFA issued him a £25,000 fine and a suspended one-match ban.
Real Madrid and Barcelona players clash in heated Clasico
The gesture has once again placed Bellingham in an uncomfortable spotlight, overshadowing an otherwise stellar performance that helped Real Madrid extend their lead at the top of La Liga to five points. The match itself was a heated affair, with tempers flaring late on as Andriy Lunin was sent off in stoppage time amid a scuffle involving multiple players. La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are expected to review the footage to determine whether Bellingham’s actions warrant disciplinary action, though a decision may depend on how seriously the governing bodies interpret his intent.
If sanctioned, Bellingham could face a fine or even a short suspension, a setback that Real Madrid can ill afford as they prepare for a demanding run of fixtures. Head coach Xabi Alonso, who has praised the midfielder’s resurgence since the international break, will be keen to keep one of his most influential players available. Speaking after the match, Alonso said: “He’s had three very good games. We knew before the last break that he needed time and minutes to get going, and he’s done better than we expected. Jude is all about feeling, communicating, and connecting. That’s why he’s had some very good games.”
Bale got away with a similar gesture in 2019
This is not the first time a Real Madrid player has become embroiled in controversy for a similar act. Back in 2019, Gareth Bale made the infamous “corte de mangas” gesture toward Atletico Madrid fans — a motion considered deeply offensive in Spain — yet he escaped punishment from the authorities. That precedent could provide some comfort to Bellingham, who will hope that the Spanish FA takes a lenient view. The midfielder’s previous incident at Euro 2024, however, may not work in his favour, even though UEFA’s jurisdiction does not extend to La Liga matches.
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick landed himself in hot water last week after being shown a second yellow card for making a gesture during a win over Girona. Flick also picked up a one-match ban and was suspended from the touchline for El Clasico. All eyes will now be trained on whether La Liga manage to clamp down on Bellingham’s X-rated gesture with similar vigour, while a lack of action could very well reiterate a dig made by Lamine Yamal before the Clasico, a sentiment shared heavily by fans of other La Liga teams through the last few seasons.
Could Bellingham be banned for Valencia clash?
Bellingham will now await any formal word from the league authorities regarding potential punishment, but as of now, no official statement has been released. If history is any indicator, a review process could take several days, with Real Madrid’s legal team likely to argue that the gesture was made in jest or misinterpreted by cameras. Even if he avoids a ban, the incident is likely to be discussed heavily in the Spanish media over the coming days, reigniting debates that have raged in the last few weeks.
In the meantime, the 22-year-old remains focused on maintaining his fine form for Madrid, who are entering a critical phase of the season. After being left out of Thomas Tuchel’s most recent England squad, Bellingham will hope that his club displays — rather than his on-field antics — become the talking point ahead of the Three Lions’ upcoming fixtures against Serbia and Albania.
