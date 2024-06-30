Jude Bellingham speaks out after appearing to aim lewd gesture at Slovakia bench while celebrating spectacular England equaliser in drama-filled Euro 2024 last-16 tie
England midfielder Jude Bellingham set the record straight regarding a gesture he made on the pitch after Sunday's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Euro 2024.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham scored dramatic equaliser at Euro 2024
- Curious gesture caught on camera after goal
- Real Madrid star explains it was an "inside joke"