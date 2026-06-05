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Will Bellingham be benchedGetty
Tom Hindle

Jude Bellingham should be England's World Cup poster boy - but Real Madrid star faces being benched by Thomas Tuchel

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England
J. Bellingham
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M. Rogers
T. Tuchel
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"Who else?!" Those were the words of Jude Bellingham as he careened away in celebration after his quite remarkable bicycle kick had drawn England level in the 95th minute of their Euro 2024 round-of-16 game against Slovakia. The Three Lions had been terrible up to that point, but Bellingham’s heroic moment had kept them alive, continuing a season where he had been the difference-maker for Real Madrid again and again.

That goal, however, remains the peak moment of Bellingham's career to date, at least in terms of him rising to the moment and delivering the goods.

He had enjoyed a rapid rise to that point, going from looking comfortable as a 19-year-old at the 2022 World Cup, to leading Borussia Dortmund to the cusp of a Bundesliga title (one they threw away as soon as their talisman picked up an injury), to producing a Ballon d'Or-worthy debut season at the Bernabeu that included a last-minute winner in each of his first two Clasicos in La Liga.

But for one reason or another, Bellingham hasn't hit the same heights since. He has struggled with injuries, most notably the shoulder problem which he eventually received surgery for last summer after attempting to play through the pain, while Madrid's fall from grace has tanked the stock of pretty much everyone involved.

At international level, meanwhile, he has not kicked on as Thomas Tuchel would have liked, even if he heads into the 2026 World Cup as the team's poster boy, as well as the star of adidas' legend-packed advert alongside Timothee Chalamet.

Because of that, there is now a real chance that Bellingham doesn't even make the starting line up for England's opening game against Croatia on Wednesday, June 17.

  • Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund 2022-23Getty

    Undeniable talent

    There is no doubt that Bellingham’s talent puts him among the best players at the tournament. He has been earmarked for greatness from his early days within the Birmingham City academy, and proved at Dortmund as a teenager that he could cut it among the elite.

    A high-profile transfer saga followed as Real Madrid and Liverpool fought over his signature. In the end, Los Blancos came out on top, as Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane reportedly sealed the deal when he invited Bellingham to watch the 2022 Champions League final - a game Madrid won 1-0 over Liverpool - with him in Paris.

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  • Jude Bellingham Champions League trophy Real Madrid 2024Getty

    Galactico energy

    Bellingham very much harnessed the Galactico energy, almost seamlessly filling the void left by Karim Benzema when Madrid opted against signing a replacement striker for the Ballon d'Or winner.

    He bagged 10 goals in his first 10 appearances for the Spanish giants, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally from when the Portuguese first joined Madrid in 2009. Both goals in the 2-1 win at Barcelona made Bellingham the first Madrid player to ever to score on their La Liga, Champions League and Clasico debuts.

    And even if his goal numbers tailed off through the second half of the campaign, Bellingham was still a deserved La Liga Player of the Season. Madrid won the double off the back of Bellingham's 23 goals and 13 assists. The sky, it seemed, was the limit.

  • Bellingham Mbappe ViniciusGetty Images

    Drop off

    Bellingham's injury issues, coupled with the the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, has instead meant meant a downturn in decisive moments. This past season, he managed only nine goals in all competitions to go with six assists.

    The decision-makers in Madrid haven't done Bellingham - or anyone else - any favours, cycling through managers in a bid to get the best out of both Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, all the while ensuring that what structure was there during Bellingham's debut campaign has now been eroded away.

    He has become more of a water-carrying midfielder than an attacking presence, and his lack of confidence in the attacking third has shown in his England performances, too. Bellingham hasn’t scored for England since October 10, 2024 - albeit he has only played nine times since.

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  • Morgan Rogers England 2026Getty

    Fierce competition

    Since taking the England job, Tuchel has made it clear that competition for places is open. And while Bellingham has missed camps due to injury (or having only just recovered from an injury), Morgan Rogers has taken advantage.

    The Aston Villa attacking midfielder has carried his superb club form into the international arena, and proved to be a valuable creative presence as Tuchel experimented through qualifying. Even if the goals haven’t come in spades, Rogers is more of an outright No.10 than Bellingham, and Tuchel has made it clear that he has earned his opportunity.

    "Rather than finding the best players a position to just have them on the field, it's maybe better to put everyone in their best position and have a competition. At the moment, the competition is between the two of them," the German said in November of the battle between Rogers and Bellingham to start behind Harry Kane.

    Rogers would be deserving of that place given what he has produced both in a Villa and England shirt over the past year, and Bellingham will need to prove to Tuchel that he can offer even more if he is to win this battle.

  • Jude Bellingham England 2025Getty

    'Repulsive'

    Bellingham's case hasn't been helped by questions that focus on his attitude. He has always played with a sense of bravado, and at times it can boil over, as it did during the 3-1 loss to Senegal last June, when Bellingham's angry response to a VAR decision that went against England caught the eye.

    Tuchel was asked about the incident in an interview with TalkSport that followed that friendly at the City Ground, and insisted that Bellingham's emotions can be of benefit.

    "I think he brings an edge, which we welcome and which is needed if we want to achieve big things," he said. "It needs to be channelled. The edge needs to be channelled toward the opponent, towards our goal and not to intimidate team-mates, or to be over aggressive to team-mates or referees."

    It was at this point that Tuchel made perhaps the most infamous comment of his tenure thus far when discussing his own mother's thoughts on England's main man.

    "I see that it can create mixed emotions. I see this with my parents, with my mum that she sometimes cannot see the nice and well-educated and well-behaved guy that I see… If he smiles, he wins everyone, but sometimes you see the rage, the hunger and the fire, and it comes out in a way that can be a bit repulsive. For example, for my mother, when she sits in front of the TV, I see that, but in general we are very happy to have him, he's a special boy."

    Bellingham did not return to the England fold until November as he recovered from his surgery, and his relationship with Tuchel immediately came under the microscope.

    He was left on the bench for the opening game of that break against Serbia, but was restored to the starting line up against Albania three days later, only to seemingly gesture angrily when he was substituted with six minutes remaining of England's final qualifier.

    "That's the decision, and he has to accept the decision," Tuchel said of the incident. "His friend is waiting on the sideline, so you need to accept it, respect it, and keep on going."

    Former England striker Ian Wright, meanwhile, defended Bellingham while suggesting that some of the criticism of the midfielder comes from a more sinister place.

    “I don't think they're ready for a black superstar who can move like Jude is moving. They can't touch him," Wright said of sections of the English media and fanbase "He goes out there, he performs, he does what he does. It's too uppity for these people.

    They all love N'Golo Kante. He's a humble Black man, gets on with what he's doing. Someone like Jude frightens these people because of his capability and the inspiration he can give. Because if you are outspoken, Black, and playing to that level and not caring, that frightens certain people. It's a tiring exercise to speak about."

  • Jude Bellingham England 2025Getty

    Dilemma in Dallas

    Despite all that, it's clear that Bellingham performing at his best makes England a team better. Such performances have just been fewer and further between in recent times.

    And so Tuchel is left with a dilemma ahead of his side's opening game in Dallas: Does he pick one of the most talented midfielders in the world who might let his emotions get the better of him, or does he pick the more in-form option in Rogers despite his lack of tournament experience?

    Tuchel has tried to light a fire under Bellingham, but the chatter around it - as well as his own clumsy comments - has rather drowned out any serious analysis regarding the levels of Bellingham's performance. He will wear the No.10 shirt this summer, but there is no guarantee that he starts as the No.10 against Croatia.

    Regardless of the decision Tuchel makes, Bellingham is going to make headlines at this World Cup, either via some match-winning displays or shows of petulance. Which way that coin lands may very well decide England's fate.

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