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Josko Gvardiol wants Real Madrid transfer as Man City exit talk gains steam
Gvardiol is on Real Madrid's wish list
Perez is reportedly preparing a major rebuild at Real Madrid, with defensive additions high on the club's priority list. Real Madrid's president has identified Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries as his top targets. However, in addition to those two names, Los Blancos are also eyeing Gvardiol, as per AS.
According to the report, Gvardiol has made it known that he would welcome a move to the Spanish giants. Madrid view the Croatia international as an attractive option because of his quality and versatility, although any deal would depend on the financial conditions involved.
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Addressing the defensive crisis at the Bernabeu
Madrid's interest in the Croatian star stems from a desperate need for reliability in the heart of their defense. With the departures of David Alaba and Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao sidelined with a long-term injury until late October, the coaching staff is facing a shortage of options. Add to that the physical concerns surrounding Antonio Rudiger and the uncertain future of Raul Asencio, and it becomes clear why Konate and Dumfries will not be the only arrival.
Gvardiol’s versatility is his greatest asset in the eyes of the Madrid hierarchy. Not only is he one of the world’s premier center-backs, but he is equally adept at playing as a left-back. This "two-for-one" capability is reportedly particularly attractive given that Fran Garcia is tipped for a summer exit and Ferland Mendy’s fitness continues to be a major question mark following another prolonged injury layoff.
Man City struggle to keep their star
The situation at the Etihad Stadium is complicated. City are reluctant to show any signs of weakness, especially following the departure of Pep Guardiola. Reports suggest that the Premier League champions will attempt to convince Gvardiol to stay by offering a lucrative contract renewal aimed at increasing his salary and quashing any thoughts of an exit. However, the player’s desire to pull on the famous white shirt of Madrid remains a significant hurdle for the English club.
Despite being under contract until 2028, Gvardiol’s personal wishes will play a pivotal role. City have historically been a club that does not stand in the way of players who truly wish to leave, provided their valuation is met. Madrid are willing to make a significant effort to land the 24-year-old, though they are wary of paying an "out-of-market" price. Having spent €90 million to sign him from RB Leipzig in 2023, the Cityzens will not let him go cheaply, but pressure from the player could force City to act.
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Transfer battle expected to intensify
Madrid are expected to continue assessing the financial viability of a deal as they reshape the squad. While they are prepared to make a significant effort to sign Gvardiol, the club are reluctant to pay above their valuation.
City, meanwhile, still hold a strong position as the defender remains under contract until 2028. Any potential transfer is likely to depend on whether Madrid can reach an acceptable agreement and whether Gvardiol pushes for a move away from the Etihad Stadium.