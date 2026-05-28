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Joshua Zirkzee replacement? Scott McTominay backed for Man Utd return but will only leave Napoli if ‘big transfer fee’ is tabled
McTominay a Serie A title winner and MVP in Italy
It has been suggested that Dutch forward Zirkzee could be on the move in the summer window of 2026. He has found the going tough in English football, on the back of a £36.5 million ($49m) move from Bologna in 2024, with only nine goals being recorded through 75 appearances.
United are open to offers and will believe that an upgrade can be found that adds more of an attacking spark to Michael Carrick’s squad - as dreams of mounting a Premier League title challenge in 2026-27 begin to form on the red half of Manchester.
A familiar face could form part of recruitment plans, with McTominay having enjoyed remarkable success in Naples after stepping out of his comfort zone. The Old Trafford academy graduate became a Serie A champion and division MVP in 2024-25.
Personal best returns on the goal front have been posted, with that bar being raised from 13 to 14 across the last couple of campaigns, and a prominent role will be played for Scotland at the 2026 World Cup.
- Booker
Does McTominay have another big move in him?
Quizzed on whether, at 29 years of age, McTominay may have one more move left in him, ex-Scotland star Snodgrass - speaking courtesy of Booker - told GOAL: “I think if he goes and does it in that World Cup stage, that will sort of put people in a more comfortable position to try and spend that big money because there will be a big transfer fee on him.
“I think when you look at it, probably him getting that time away from Man United, would it be a bad shout actually seeing Man United to bring him back? Because they speak about players like Joshua Zirkzee in those attacking positions.
“I think he would fill that void because he knows the club, he’s been away, he’s learned his trade in terms of having that big mentality, that I deserve to be here and I’m one of the mainstays. I think you need that and I think he’s got it.”
Holding to attacking: What is McTominay's best position?
United deployed McTominay as more of a holding midfielder across his 255 appearances for them, but full potential in his game has been unlocked after being nudged further up the field.
Asked what his best position now is, with some spectacular strikes being recorded for club and country, Snodgrass added: “For me, Scott is an 8 and a 10. I like him better in that advanced position because he can make runs in behind, which I think is vital as a number 8.
“You could toss a coin at saying an 8 and 10 are the same things as the 10 wouldn’t need to be tracking back as much as the 8 needs to track back. There’s a lot of different things but he’s got both. He could play in that sort of 10 and he can score goals.
“One thing Scott McTominay does so well is he gets himself in the box. He always gives himself a chance to score goals and he attacks the ball so well in those danger areas.
“I think he’s a great option as an 8 or 10. He played centre-back for Scotland which is probably what got him in the team first and foremost. He probably had to lay the foundations and realise how much of a big part he is for his teams.
“Scott wasn’t in the team when I was first coming through but he’s a terrific lad with an absolutely fantastic attitude and it’s a great opportunity for him to showcase himself this summer.”
Will Man Utd be tempted to lodge a bid for McTominay?
McTominay remains under contract at Napoli through to 2028, meaning that they are under no pressure to sell. They splashed out £26 million ($35m) when luring the powerful playmaker away from Manchester.
Recent reports suggest that an offer of £65m ($87m) will be required in order to enter into negotiations over the coming weeks, with it possible that United will explore that option and offer a home-grown star the chance to retrace steps to what remains a spiritual sporting home.
This interview with Robert Snodgrass was conducted on behalf of Booker as part of the UK wholesaler's campaign to encourage Scotland fans to shop locally during the Summer of Sport.