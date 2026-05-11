Jose Mourinho outlines two key conditions for Real Madrid as La Liga giants plan initial talks with Benfica boss

The circle is closing around Mourinho as Madrid sharpen their focus on bringing the veteran coach back to the Spanish capital. While Alvaro Arbeloa's tenure appears to be reaching its conclusion, the board has identified the Portuguese manager as the ideal profile to restore the competitive edge and values of the club.

AS reports that the operation has already begun, albeit in its preliminary stages. To date, the groundwork for a potential reunion has been laid through initial talks between the manager’s long-term representative, Jorge Mendes, and the Madrid hierarchy.

However, these conversations are not expected to accelerate until the domestic campaigns in both Spain and Portugal have concluded.