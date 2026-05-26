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AFP
Jose Mourinho mistake? Chelsea legend Gus Poyet explains why Blues made the right call in appointing Xabi Alonso over the ‘Special One’
A new era under Alonso
Speaking in an interview with The Action Network, Poyet expressed his enthusiasm for Alonso taking the reins at Stamford Bridge. Alonso arrives after a turbulent spell at Real Madrid, where he managed 34 matches, securing 24 wins, four draws, and six defeats before his abrupt departure. This followed his historic tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, winning a German title, cup, and super cup while claiming 89 victories in 140 games. Despite the Spanish struggles, Poyet remains optimistic. "I'm delighted with the agreement. I'm really, really happy that Xabi is coming there," Poyet stated. "As a player, he understood the game in an incredible manner. Sometimes you kind of know which players can be coaches."
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The silver lining of no Europe
Chelsea have missed out on European qualification after finishing 10th this season, but Poyet argues this setback is actually a massive advantage for the new manager. "I'm going to say something really terrible. And I'm not afraid of saying it. For the manager, it's better," the Uruguayan explained. "For Xabi Alonso, it's better. Because he gets more time to work during the week. When you start playing every week, you don't have time to embed your system properly. Exactly what he did at Leverkusen. The team needs time. And the time that not playing European football gives you between weekends is invaluable." This extra training time could be the catalyst the club have needed.
Moving past the Mourinho nostalgia
The decision to hire Alonso effectively ended speculation regarding a third stint for Jose Mourinho, who is now on the verge of returning to Real Madrid next season. While Mourinho secured three Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup, and one Community Shield during his iconic spells with Chelsea, he has experienced a mixed phase in recent years. Poyet believes the current squad dictated the choice to move on. "I love Jose and I thought he was a Chelsea legend forever. But it's more about the players, not about him," Poyet noted. "I think with Xabi Alonso, it's an opportunity to build something different with the characteristics of the players."
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Rebuilding the Stamford Bridge project
Looking ahead, Alonso faces the monumental task of translating his Leverkusen blueprint to the Premier League. Chelsea have backed their new manager to establish a clear tactical identity away from the pressures of European competition. With Mourinho heading back to Spain, all eyes will be on Stamford Bridge to see if Alonso can genuinely revive the London club and climb back up the table this season.