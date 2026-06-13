Jose Mourinho would have left Benfica even if Florentino Perez lost Real Madrid election, says president Rui Costa

While many believed Mourinho's future hinged on Florentino Perez winning the presidency at the Bernabeu, Costa insists the coach was already halfway out the door at the Estadio da Luz. When questioned on whether Mourinho would still be the Benfica boss if Perez had lost the election, Costa was blunt about the reality of the situation.

"Benfica only had to wait for the outcome of the Real Madrid election process because of what I just said. He [Mourinho] was assumed that he would be Real Madrid's coach if Florentino won the elections," Costa said in a press conference.

"[Mourinho] would no longer be Benfica's coach given all the circumstances, in an agreement reached amicably between the parties. He would leave at this moment."



