Jose Mourinho and Andre Villas-Boas still in touch despite rivalry despite rivalry between Benfica coach and Porto president

Before stepping into the boardroom, Villas-Boas spent seven years acting as an opponent analyst for Mourinho. Addressing their current dynamic, Villas-Boas told Marca: "Porto and all its fans had the opportunity to honour Jose when he left Fenerbahce, before signing with Benfica, our great rival. I think that was important.

"Right now, he is the coach of Benfica and from time to time we exchange messages respecting our respective clubs because we fight for the same goal: winning the League."