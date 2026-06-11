Can Jonathan David and Promise David deliver goals while Maxime Crépeau stands tall? Five keys for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

TORONTO — Stepping onto the pitch at the BMO Training Centre at Downsview Park is nothing new for the Canada Men's National Team. For many, it's been their club or academy home with Toronto FC and a common site for Canada camps.

This week, it felt different. It started to feel "real," starting goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau said Monday.

Driving down the usual highway, police cars and motorcycles flanked the World Cup-branded bus and motorcade. It was clear this week wasn't a CONCACAF match against some island. It's the World Cup.

"We can't wait for the fight. We feel ready and prepared," depth striker Promise David said, eagerly anticipating the end of the week and the World Cup opener. "It's like the first day of college, not school, since nobody wants to go back to school after summer vacation is over. But with the first day of university, you're excited to get in and hit the ground running."

The lead-up to this tournament for Canada, one in which, among some circles, they seem to be the forgotten co-hosts, has been defined by injuries. Captain and superstar Alphonso Davies is unlikely to play a significant role in the first few games, and the team is giving Moïse Bombito until the final minute. Meanwhile, others remain below 100 percent fitness.

Yet, unlike any other generation of Canadian soccer, there's depth. As much as the injury narrative is simple and will enthrall the casual bandwagon fan base, it's not a legitimate excuse.

Head coach Jesse Marsch spent the last two years building depth and will rely on it for the first few games. The good thing for him and the millions behind his team is that it's good depth, and any injury narrative is simply lazy. The team doesn't need Davies as much as it did four years ago in Qatar.

"You could have an argument all day on who our best wide midfielders are, wingers are, and then up top there'd be plenty of debate about who should play with Jonathan David up top," Marsch said. "That's because the team is good and the squad is good, so what a fortunate position we're in, in that sense."

On Friday, Canada will host a men's World Cup game for the first time as they battle Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium, before Group B action moves to Vancouver's BC Place for a June 18 match against Qatar and a June 24 clash with Switzerland.

Here, GOAL dives into five keys Canada must focus on against the Bosnians.