Joao Pedro gives full credit to Liam Rosenior for his improved Chelsea form after Harry Kane & Erling Haaland comparison

Rosenior has been vocal about his striker's world-class potential, placing him in the same category as the Premier League's most feared marksmen. While acknowledging that Joao still has room to grow, the Chelsea boss insisted he wouldn't swap him for anyone at this moment when asked to compare him with Haaland, Kane and Kylian Mbappe. "Joao is in that category now. In the two months I've been here, he has consistently shown he is a world‑class striker," Rosenior said in a recent press conference. "I talk about my players; it's disrespectful to Erling to compare them. I don't know Erling very well, but from the outside he looks like a magnificent, world‑class striker. I wouldn't swap Joao for anyone at this moment – he is showing all the qualities and attributes I want to see."