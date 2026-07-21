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JJ Gabriel debut incoming? 15-year-old Man Utd wonderkid trains with first team ahead of friendly date with Rosenborg
Prodigy set for Norwegian trip
Manchester United wonderkid Gabriel is set to make his long-awaited first-team debut in the Red Devils’ clash with Rosenborg. Michael Carrick’s side take on the Norwegian side in their second pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday.
The inclusion of the 15-year-old would signal a major milestone for the academy, which continues to produce elite talent for the senior squad under the current coaching regime.
A similar squad is expected to be named to the one that recently suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, albeit with a few differences. Gabriel took part in United’s latest training session on Monday at Carrington and is under consideration to be included in the squad to fly to Norway.
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Carrick acknowledges huge talent
Speaking about Gabriel last season, United manager Carrick said: "He's not allowed [to make his debut], he's too young. He's doing really well, JJ. We've got some really good young players in the academy and we try and get the younger players up [with the first-team] as much as we can. We're always trying to give that exposure to the players to come and train and feel it."
The United boss added: "JJ is a big talent, it's pretty obvious to know that and he's had a really good season for the U18s. We obviously think an awful lot of him, but patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and working with him in development as we do with all the different younger players and picking the right moment to step up.
Record-breaking rise through the ranks
Gabriel has been part of United’s youth system since 2022 and has been working his way up through the ranks at a rapid pace. In 2025, he became the youngest-ever player to represent the club’s under-18 side, while he has regularly been handed opportunities to train with the first team.
The youngster took to social media to reflect on his journey following the team's recent friendly outing. Taking to Instagram after the defeat to Wrexham, the teenager wrote: “The longer you wait for something the more you appreciate it when you get it because anything worth having is worth waiting for."
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United continue recruitment drive
Away from Gabriel, United have added to their youth ranks over recent days by completing a deal to sign Tynan Thompson from Spurs for £4m plus £4m in add-ons. The club is clearly focused on long-term sustainability by securing the brightest domestic talents. While youth is a priority, United are also active in the senior market as they currently lead the race to sign Manu Kone from AS Roma to bolster their midfield.
The pursuit of Kone shows United's ambition to pair their emerging homegrown stars with established international quality. For now, however, the spotlight remains firmly on Gabriel as he prepares for his flight to Norway.
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