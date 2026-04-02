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Agent explains how Jesse Lingard's move to Corinthians was orchestrated as ex-Man Utd star snubbed New York Red Bulls to reunite with Memphis Depay in Brazil
From South Korea to Sao Paulo
The intricacies of Lingard’s surprising arrival at Corinthians have emerged, with Martins acting as the primary architect behind the 33-year-old’s transition to the Brasileirao following his stint with FC Seoul. The project initially began as a proposal for Gremio, but after the Porto Alegre side declined to pursue the deal, Martins pivoted toward the hierarchy at Parque Sao Jorge. Despite interest from the New York Red Bulls, Lingard was ultimately won over by the sporting project and the cultural appeal of playing in Brazil.
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Agent's pitch and video call
Martins detailed the genesis of the move, noting that Brazil's open transfer window provided a unique opportunity for the free agent. "I saw that Lingard was on the market, and most transfer windows were already closed. Brazil was one of the few markets still open. So I asked Vini (his client): what do you think about Lingard at Gremio?" Martins told Globo Esporte.
"I contacted Marcelo Paz and said that Jesse was free and wanted to play in Brazil. I explained the conditions and showed that it wasn’t anything crazy - he would fit within the salary cap. The next day we already had a video call with Lingard, and from there the talks moved very quickly."
Depay influence
A decisive factor in the Englishman’s choice was the presence of former Man Utd team-mate Depay. The Dutch forward provided a glowing review of the club's infrastructure and the lifestyle in Sao Paulo, helping Lingard feel secure about the move. "He told me: this is different. It's a 'good vibe', it shows the joy of the Brazilian people," Martins added.
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Debut ends in defeat
Lingard made his debut off the bench as Corinthians suffered a 3-1 defeat to Fluminese on Wednesday. He came on in the 47th minute for Breno Bidon, but failed to help his new team pick up any points at the Maracana. The defeat left Corinthians in 11th place in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A standings, having picked up just 10 points from nine matches. After failing to win in six consecutive league matches, they will be looking to secure a win when they face Internacional on Sunday.