Jarrod Bowen considering transfer that will be ‘devastating’ for wife Dani & leave West Ham-mad father-in-law Danny ‘gutted’

The conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign has proven to be a nightmare for the Dyer household. Despite a 3-0 victory over Leeds United on the final day, West Ham were condemned to the second tier after Tottenham secured a win against Everton.

For Bowen, the pain was doubled as he also missed out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup, with the German manager suggesting the club's poor form may have hindered the winger's chances.

Die-hard West Ham fan Danny Dyer is said to be "absolutely devastated" by the club's downfall. The actor has famously championed his son-in-law, once telling talkSPORT: "I think I love Jarrod more than anyone, more than me own wife! I’m a bit jealous of my daughter." Now, the prospect of Bowen leaving the London Stadium has left the former EastEnders star "gutted," as he fears for the team's chances of an immediate return to the Premier League without their talisman.