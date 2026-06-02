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AFP
Jarrod Bowen considering transfer that will be ‘devastating’ for wife Dani & leave West Ham-mad father-in-law Danny ‘gutted’
Relegation heartbreak for the Hammers
The conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign has proven to be a nightmare for the Dyer household. Despite a 3-0 victory over Leeds United on the final day, West Ham were condemned to the second tier after Tottenham secured a win against Everton.
For Bowen, the pain was doubled as he also missed out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup, with the German manager suggesting the club's poor form may have hindered the winger's chances.
Die-hard West Ham fan Danny Dyer is said to be "absolutely devastated" by the club's downfall. The actor has famously championed his son-in-law, once telling talkSPORT: "I think I love Jarrod more than anyone, more than me own wife! I’m a bit jealous of my daughter." Now, the prospect of Bowen leaving the London Stadium has left the former EastEnders star "gutted," as he fears for the team's chances of an immediate return to the Premier League without their talisman.
- AFP
Transfer links and family dilemmas
While the 29-year-old remains tied to a contract that expires on June 30, 2030, his future is far from certain. Speculation has linked Bowen with moves to Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United. A move to the North West would be particularly difficult for Dani Dyer, as it would necessitate relocating from their Essex home, located conveniently near her parents and the filming locations for her TV projects.
A source Close to the family noted to The Sun that while a move to a club like Tottenham might keep the family in London, it would be a bitter pill for Danny Dyer to swallow, given Spurs were the team that survived at West Ham’s expense. Insiders suggest that Bowen is keen to continue testing himself at the highest level to regain his England spot before Euro 2028, but the personal cost of moving away from the Dyer family hub could be "devastating" for Dani.
Danny Dyer's plea for loyalty
Danny Dyer has made no secret of his desire for Bowen to stay and lead the fightback in the Championship. The actor, who describes West Ham as his "one true love," has reportedly been dropping hints to his son-in-law to remain at the club. Before the squad announcement, he even lobbied Thomas Tuchel to take Bowen to the World Cup, insisting the player "will damage any team" on the pitch.
For Bowen, the decision involves balancing professional ambition with family stability. As a client of the new super-agency Gersh, he will not lack for suitors in the top flight. However, with three-year-old twins Summer and Star and a deep connection to the Hammers' fanbase, leaving East London is a choice that weighs heavily on both his sporting career and his domestic life with the Dyers.
- Getty
Bowen addresses the West Ham faithful
In the immediate aftermath of the relegation, Bowen was visibly emotional when discussing his next steps. "Listen, it’s still very, very raw. Talking about futures is disrespectful to the club, the fans, everything like that," the winger stated in a post-match interview. "I’m under contract here. There’s going to be rumours, there’s going to be talk, but ultimately what I see is getting this club back in the Premier League," he added.