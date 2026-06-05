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Why Jack Grealish ‘having a pint’ is ‘quite refreshing’ as Everton legend airs transfer hope & suggests positional switch for Man City outcast
Injury ended Grealish's season & dashed World Cup dreams
Having slipped down the attacking pecking order at his parent club, as Pep Guardiola called the shots, former Aston Villa star Grealish sought out another new challenge in the North West of England. David Moyes welcomed him to Everton with open arms.
The Premier League Player of the Month award was secured for August, as part of a bright opening that delivered a flurry of assists, with a fading spark being reignited in surroundings that granted the enigmatic 30-year-old greater freedom.
Grealish impressed many with his exploits for the Toffees, but was ruled out of action from mid-January after being forced to undergo foot surgery on an untimely stress fracture. As his domestic campaign came to a close, World Cup dreams were also dashed for a man with 39 international caps to his name.
While Grealish will not be heading to North America for a shot at global glory with the Three Lions, it remains to be seen what the rest of the summer will bring. Everton are understandably keen to thrash out a full-time contract for their former loanee.
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Will Everton re-sign Grealish for less than £50m?
Quizzed on whether he would like to have Grealish back, as City hand out clean slates under Guardiola’s proposed successor Enzo Maresca, Reid - speaking courtesy of BUDDS, the UK's leading specialist auctioneers of sports memorabilia - told GOAL: “I think he's top drawer. I love his personality. I know he gets called out for having a pint every now and then. I find that quite refreshing, if I'm honest, because I'm from that era.
“I just think he brings something personality-wise. Most important thing, I think he brings something on the park as well. He can handle a football. In the modern day, they call it number 10. I think he'd be alright in there. I'd like to try him in there, but if you're asking me about Grealish, I'm a big fan. Big fan.”
While floating the idea of a positional switch for Grealish, who has tended to operate off the left flank of late, Reid admits that City’s £50 million ($67m) asking price - the terms set in his loan agreement - is too high for a player that will turn 31 in September. He added: “Of course. I think when we're going on about a change at Man City, if he's not in the plans, I think there's a deal to be done. I, certainly from an Everton perspective, would like it to be done.”
Shrewd business: Ndiaye, Garner & Dewsbury-Hall impress
Everton have been able to find value in other transfer deals of late, with Iliman Ndiaye becoming a fan favourite while providing a creative spark. On efforts to keep the Senegal international in his current surroundings on a long-term basis, Reid said: “From an Everton point of view, I'd like him to stay. I think he makes and scores goals. Everton, as a club, we've got to get our recruitment right and get players who can join in with him. But I think he's a good player.
“I was at the Man City game this year. First half against City, he was unplayable. He was absolutely tremendous - made chances, we didn't stick them in, but that just shows you the level the kid's at. He was brilliant. I think he's a top player. Just hope Everton can keep him.”
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another of those to have attracted plenty of praise. Asked if the hard-working midfielder, who joined the Toffees for £29m ($39m) from Chelsea in 2025, gets the credit he deserves from a wider audience, Reid added: “Good player. If I'm being honest, the boy [James] Garner as well. I think Garner's been really unlucky not going to the World Cup.
“I remember the two games against Forest where he was up against [Elliot] Anderson - who's top drawer - James Garner did well. I'm a great admirer of both of them. Obviously, Everton have got to improve the top end. But certainly Dewsbury-Hall and Garner are good footballers.”
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World Cup action ready to take centre stage this summer
Garner has already emulated Grealish by breaking into the senior England squad. He missed out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for this summer’s World Cup, but will be watching and cheering on from afar.
The Three Lions are hoping that their class of 2026 can match the achievements of legendary figures from 1966 and bring 60 years of international trophy hurt to a close.
A special piece of history from an iconic day at Wembley six decades ago is coming up for grabs, with Martin Peters’ spare shirt - the man who netted England’s second goal in their 4-2 victory over West Germany - expected to raise between £30,000 and £50,000 when going under the hammer. Mementos from the modern generation may one day generate similar levels of interest.
The BUDDS World Cup Auction will take place on 25th June 2026, with an online timed auction starting on 2nd June. More information is here, and for a free online valuation of any sporting memorabilia, click here.