Ivory Coast star arrested for alleged intentional yellow card in Ligue 1 game with Nice star still playing at World Cup

According to The Athletic, Wahi has found himself at the centre of a legal firestorm following reports that he was arrested on suspicion of match-fixing offences. The 23-year-old, who is currently representing his country on the world’s biggest stage, is the subject of an active investigation concerning his conduct during a Ligue 1 fixture between Nice and Metz on May 17.

An investigation into suspected match-fixing was launched after the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) flagged suspicious betting patterns regarding Wahi's 35th-minute yellow card against Metz, which was his fifth of the season and triggered a suspension for Nice's relegation play-off first leg. Consequently, hours after returning to score twice in the second leg on May 29, the 23-year-old was arrested by French anti-corruption police officers. The investigation aims to establish whether Wahi deliberately earned a yellow card during the contest.