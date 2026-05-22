'It's Coming Home is a curse!' - Patrice Evra tells England fans they will WIN World Cup if they stop singing infamous chant

Thomas Tuchel is the man charged with bringing six decades of trophy-chasing “hurt” to a close, with the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss the latest coach to sip from a chalice that many consider to be poisoned.

England certainly have the talent at their disposal to stake a serious claim for World Cup glory in 2026, but that has been the case at past tournaments - with the fabled ‘Golden Generation’ of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Co unable to turn potential into something more tangible.

Gareth Southgate came as close as anybody to getting England back in the winners’ enclosure and emulating the exploits of his fellow knight, Sir Alf Ramsey, but suffered World Cup semi-final heartache in 2018 and back-to-back European Championship final defeats in 2021 and 2024.

Tuchel has picked up that managerial baton and is hoping to run with it across North America and through to a final showdown at MetLife Stadium on the outskirts of New York. Said spectacle will take place on July 19, as the most prestigious of sporting prizes comes up for grabs.