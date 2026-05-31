Is Jude Bellingham arrogant? Former team-mate reacts to character criticism of Real Madrid & England superstar

Ever since his blockbuster move to Real Madrid, Bellingham has been under a microscope, with some critics suggesting his on-field persona leans towards the arrogant. However, Davis, who shared a dressing room with a teenage Bellingham at Birmingham City, believes the media often misinterprets the confidence of elite athletes.

Speaking to the club's official website, Davis explained: "He was a humble kid. People think he's arrogant, but you've got to be self-assured. The media in England, we think that's arrogance. But when you're that good, you have to have this voice in your head that keeps telling you you're good enough."



