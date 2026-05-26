Internal disagreement has surfaced at VfB Stuttgart over the goalkeeper position, with two distinct camps emerging

Head coach Sebastian Hoeneß, sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth and sporting director Christian Gentner believe the risk is too high to start the demanding season, including Champions League duties, with an inexperienced home-grown goalkeeper like Seimen.

Yet the 20-year-old Seimen has, in sporting terms, actually provided compelling reasons for making the leap. During his one-year loan spell at SC Paderborn 07, the youngster has made tremendous progress, which he crowned only on Monday with the much-celebrated promotion to the Bundesliga.