Immune from criticism? Kylian Mbappe explains why he occupies same category as Cristiano Ronaldo & Alfredo Di Stefano at Real Madrid

Following several years of intense speculation regarding a move to Spain, Mbappe finally headed down that path in 2024 when reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and becoming a free agent.

He was initially handed the No.9 jersey in Madrid - which Ronaldo also took on following his switch from Manchester United in 2009 - but is now filling No.10. Mbappe has been asked to lead the line as a central striker, leaving a previously favoured berth on the left wing behind.

His numbers have justified that decision, with the target being found on 82 occasions through 94 appearances in all competitions. The 27-year-old has been ticking over at more than a goal-a-game this season.

Mbappe has savoured UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup success with Real, but major honours - such as the Liga title and Champions League crown - have eluded him. He cannot be accused of underdelivering for the good of the collective cause.