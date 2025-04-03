Leeds United FC v Cardiff City FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Illan Meslier dropped! Leeds goalkeeper won't start against Luton as Daniel Farke confirms key decision after ex-Man Utd target's costly blunders in Swansea draw

LeedsI. MeslierLuton vs LeedsLutonChampionship

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier will be dropped to the bench for his team's Championship match against Luton, coach Daniel Farke has confirmed.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Meslier punished after Swansea blunders
  • Darlow set to start against Luton
  • Leeds eye replacements for French goalkeeper
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match