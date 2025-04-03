Caoimhin Kelleher on the move? Leeds eye Liverpool goalkeeper and Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic as possible Illan Meslier replacement as Championship title candidates plan for Premier League return Leeds Liverpool Transfers Championship Premier League Chelsea C. Kelleher D. Petrovic

Leeds are considering bids for Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher and Djordje Petrovic of Chelsea as the Championship side search for a new goalkeeper.