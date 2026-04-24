“I no longer understand it myself”: UEFA boss launches scathing attack on VAR

At the same time, Ceferin emphasised that the final say would remain with the referee on the pitch. “VAR should only intervene in cases of clear and obvious errors,” said the 58-year-old. Reviews, he added, must be kept brief: “Not like in some cases in La Liga or the Premier League, where matches are interrupted for ten to 15 minutes.”

Consistent application of International Football Association Board (IFAB) rules, he added, remains the surest way to minimise errors.