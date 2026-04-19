“I hope we can make up for it somehow,” said Serge Gnabry, whose injury has hit FC Bayern Munich hard

Bayern have lost not only a key player but also the squad’s joker. Kimmich has lost his closest and longest-serving friend in the dressing room: “We miss him terribly, both off the pitch and on it. It’s a massive loss.” “We’ll miss him as a player and as a person,” added Kimmich. “I hope we can pick up the pieces somehow.”

It remains uncertain whether Gnabry will miss not only the final stretch of the Bundesliga season but also the World Cup, and the outlook is grim, according to Bayern sporting director Max Eberl: “He is composed, but it is, of course, tragic. He’s 30 and I don’t know how much longer he’ll play, but this might be his last chance to take part in a World Cup,” he said.

Club president Herbert Hainer echoed those sentiments, adding, “It’s bitter, and I’m truly sorry. I tried to call him today but couldn’t get through. I understand—sometimes you don’t feel like picking up. We’ll lift his spirits, of course.”