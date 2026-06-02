According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, after failing to sign Anthony Gordon, Bayern Munich have now identified PSV Eindhoven's Ismael Saibari as their new preferred option for attack.
Translated by
"Huge transfer fee"! Bayern Munich are reportedly working on a completely unexpected signing for their attack
According to Romano, talks are already underway between Bayern and Saibari, having gained momentum following Gordon's rejection. The Moroccan is reportedly "eager to join Bayern this summer".
Saibari is under contract in Eindhoven until 2029, and Romano adds that the player is now waiting for the Dutch champions to announce their asking price. Bayern are not alone in their pursuit: rumours link Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain to the attacking midfielder as well.
Local Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad confirms that PSV are aware of Bayern's interest and reports that the club is holding out for a "huge transfer fee".
That sum, sources say, could exceed 60 million euros—roughly the upper limit Bayern had set during its failed pursuit of Anthony Gordon. As a result, the asking price is unlikely to derail the move.
That sum is especially feasible since Joao Palhinha is now expected to generate significant funds for Bayern through the sales of recently loaned players, helping the club reach its transfer budget for new signings. Contrary to recent reports that Palhinha was considering a return to Sporting Lisbon, the midfielder now favours staying at Tottenham Hotspur, according to Romano. The English side, who narrowly avoided relegation and had Palhinha on loan from Munich last season, reportedly hold a buy-option worth around €30 million and are said to be keen to exercise it.
- AFP
A potential FCB signing? Ismael Saibari has just scored a stunning goal against Bayern.
Bayern Munich is prioritising the signing of a versatile attacker for the upcoming summer transfer window. The club seeks a player who can operate on the wings and also serve as a backup to Harry Kane in the centre-forward role.
Gordon had been identified as a suitable candidate, and Bayern were reported to have already agreed terms with the England international. However, Gordon ultimately chose FC Barcelona, who are paying Newcastle United a fee of up to €80 million.
Saibari is now reportedly the hot topic at Säbener Straße, where he would fit the bill. The Moroccan international primarily plays on the wings or in the number ten role, though he can also slot in as a centre-forward.
When PSV lost 2-1 to Bayern at the end of the Champions League group stage in late January, Saibari started in a two-man attack and calmly equalised to make it 1-1. His blend of technique, dynamism and goal threat has clearly impressed the FCB hierarchy, led by sporting director Max Eberl.
Could Ismael Saibari enhance his value at the World Cup?
Saibari came through the youth ranks of Belgian heavyweights RSC Anderlecht and KRC Genk. In 2020 he switched from Genk's U21 setup to PSV's reserve side, and after impressing he graduated to Eindhoven's first team for the 2022/23 campaign.
He has since become a key figure at PSV, especially over the past two campaigns, delivering consistent performances en route to back-to-back domestic titles and providing standout moments in the Champions League, most memorably his "dream goal" against Bayern.
That presents a tricky situation for FC Bayern: if the midfielder shines for dark-horse Morocco at the upcoming World Cup, PSV may raise its asking price still further. Saibari is a regular in the Moroccan attack midfield and already played a key role at the Africa Cup of Nations around the turn of the year. Morocco opens its World Cup campaign against Brazil, and with Scotland and Haiti completing the group, the team's minimum target is a place in the knockout stage.
- Getty Images Sport
FC Bayern are reportedly interested in Ismael Saibari, whose statistics for PSV Eindhoven are under scrutiny.
Games
142 goals
Goals
42 assists
Assists: 29
29 trophies
Titles
Three-time Eredivisie winner and two-time KNVB Cup winner.