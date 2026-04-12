How Spain bounced back from Olympic and Euros disappointment to show why they should be Women's World Cup favourites

Adding to the distress was the fact that the tournament was less than a year removed from the 2024 Summer Olympics, which Spain went into as heavy favourites but came away from without a medal of any kind. A shock defeat to Brazil in the semi-finals was followed up with a narrow loss to Germany in the bronze medal match, leaving the world champions with little to show for their efforts as they departed France.

But as another major tournament looms, with the 2027 Women's World Cup only 14 months away now, there is no feeling of lost hope when it comes to the winners of the 2023 edition - quite the opposite, in fact. That's because Spain have spent the last few months bouncing back brilliantly from last summer's heartbreak, with them heading into Tuesday's rematch with England, in World Cup qualifying, as one of the absolute favourites to win the tournament in Brazil - if not the absolute favourite.