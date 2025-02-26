England women's player ratings vs Spain: Jess Park powers Lionesses to Nations League victory as Millie Bright and Hannah Hampton stand tall to earn revenge for World Cup final

With just over four months to go to the Euros, Sarina Wiegman's side made a huge statement on Wednesday by defeating the world champions

England's Lionesses made it clear in the build-up to Wednesday's Nations League encounter with Spain that this was not a fixture that was about revenge, after their last meeting ended in a 1-0 loss in the World Cup final. What about a chance to send a statement, then? After 18 months of up-and-down results since that showpiece event, and with little over four months until their European title defence begins, Sarina Wiegman's side had the opportunity to remind the continent of their top quality in this fixture - and they took it gladly, beating the world champions 1-0 thanks to Jess Park's first-half goal.

It was an intriguing affair, with La Roja starting the better of the two before their hosts grew into things. After Lucia Garcia had smacked the crossbar and Claudia Pina had fired an effort just over Hannah Hampton's goal, it was time for England to pose a threat, and while it was Lauren James who spearheaded that, it was an enterprising run from Alessia Russo and an opportunistic finish from Park which broke the deadlock just past the half-hour mark.

With the same 10 outfield players who dropped points in a disappointing fashion in Portugal on Friday, the Lionesses nipped at Spain's heels in midfield, chose the right moments to press and didn't get dragged out of shape by their movement. They conceded chances, sure, but they were playing the reigning world champions, and when Spain did breach England's back line, they found Hampton in fine form to keep them out.

It was a night for the home team and their fans to savour, and perhaps their best performance in any fixture since that run to the World Cup final almost two years ago. England have not always been convincing since that tournament, but maybe this was a sign that they can tune up just in time for this summer's European Championship.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...