Following the Rojiblancos' 0-1 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday evening, Rayo Vallecano—who face a semi-final in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday—are now the only Spanish club left in European competition.
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Hope for the Bundesliga: Could Atlético Madrid's exit free up an extra Champions League spot?
Germany currently trails Spain by 0.567 points in the five-year UEFA coefficient ranking. Wins, draws and progression to the next round earn associations points, which are then divided by the total number of their clubs competing in the three European competitions. Germany has seven representatives, while Spain fields eight.
The formula is simple: each nation's points for wins, draws and progression are divided by the number of its clubs in the three European competitions. Germany has seven; Spain, eight.
Consequently, every point earned by a German club carries more weight than a point for a Spanish club: Germany gains 0.142 ranking places per point, whereas Spain moves up by only 0.125.
The basic formula is simple: a win in any European competition earns two points, a draw earns one. Clubs also pick up 1.5 points for reaching the next round in the Champions League, one point in the Europa League and 0.5 points in the Conference League.
Leipzig, Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim could benefit.
Germany can clinch a fifth Champions League berth if Bayern (who must first overcome PSG to reach the final) and Freiburg (who face Sporting Braga) both progress to their respective finals, while Rayo Vallecano are eliminated by Racing Strasbourg.
Even if both German sides were knocked out, a fifth spot would still be within reach. Should Bayern and Freiburg each win their second legs by a single goal, then lose on penalties, Germany would collect four points and narrow the gap to Spain to 0.571. If Rayo Vallecano also fails in the Conference League, the additional berth would be confirmed.
In that case, RB Leipzig, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart and TSG Hoffenheim would benefit. All four are competing on the final two Bundesliga matchdays for the two spots behind FC Bayern and BVB. If fifth place proves sufficient, at least two of these clubs will secure Champions League qualification.